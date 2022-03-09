Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
