Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

About Red White & Bloom Brands (Get Rating)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.