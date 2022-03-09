RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00333672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00097378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000191 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.