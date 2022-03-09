Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $501.80

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 501.80 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 501.80 ($6.57), with a volume of 183987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526.60 ($6.90).

RDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.01) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 890 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.50).

The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 619.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 653.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,211.74).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

