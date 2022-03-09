Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $501.80

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 501.80 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 501.80 ($6.57), with a volume of 183987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526.60 ($6.90).
RDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.01) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.84) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 890 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 877.63 ($11.50).
The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 619.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 653.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.11) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,211.74).
Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.