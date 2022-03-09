Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.