Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nine Energy Service were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NINE stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.