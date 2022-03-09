Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $574,000 Position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,077 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.