Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $549,000 in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 118,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CRMD opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.