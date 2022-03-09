Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 11,594 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSFG opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

