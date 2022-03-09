Renishaw plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.94) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,744 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.48. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Renishaw Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

