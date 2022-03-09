Renishaw plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.94) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,744 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.48. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Get Rating)
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.