Renishaw plc Announces Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,888 ($50.94) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,744 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,655 ($87.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,847.48. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51.

Get Renishaw alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($76.00) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.48) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.