Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were hurt by the combined effect of lower government pandemic relief, inflation and supply-chain hurdles hurting the company’s target customers’ ability to afford durable goods. Management expects inflation and supply-chain hurdles to persist in the foreseeable future, which is likely to result in year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings for 2022 on a pro forma basis. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of $4.50-$5.00, indicating a decline from $5.57 earned last year. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share are envisioned in the band of 65-80 cents, down from $1.32 earned last quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.55 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

