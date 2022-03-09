Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $72.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

