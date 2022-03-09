Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,656. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

