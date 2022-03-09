Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Root (ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.07. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
- 2/28/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $1.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Root was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
- 1/12/2022 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
Shares of ROOT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 111,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,938. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $412.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
