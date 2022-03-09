Research Analysts Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $12.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.10. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

