Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) to Issue GBX 2.91 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCDO opened at GBX 375 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.79. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 352 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.68). The stock has a market cap of £233.32 million and a P/E ratio of 34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Ricardo alerts:

RCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.01) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.01) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.