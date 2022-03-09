Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $325,472. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

RELL opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $153.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

