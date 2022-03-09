Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.2 days.

RHUHF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHUHF shares. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.