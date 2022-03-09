Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.2 days.

RHUHF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHUHF shares. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.