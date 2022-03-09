RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.
RNG traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $110.85 and a twelve month high of $352.49.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RingCentral (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
