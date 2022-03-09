RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

RNG traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $110.85 and a twelve month high of $352.49.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

