Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 352.32

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,699.56 ($74.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £92.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,487.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,078.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.64).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

