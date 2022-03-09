Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Announces Dividend of GBX 352.32

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,699.56 ($74.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £92.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,487.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,078.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.
In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($353.64).
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
