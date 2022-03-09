Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,887 ($77.14) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The firm has a market cap of £95.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,487.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,078.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

