Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) & Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Critical Contrast

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Western Copper & Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.52 $21.09 billion N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A $1.52 million ($0.03) -63.33

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper & Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Western Copper & Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.79% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto Group and Western Copper & Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 7 7 0 2.24 Western Copper & Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus target price of $100.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Western Copper & Gold.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Western Copper & Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Western Copper & Gold (Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

