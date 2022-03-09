Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,650,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.