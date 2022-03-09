Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

