Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 7.7%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 331,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,403,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock worth $4,168,842.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

