Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 966.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,487. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $273.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

