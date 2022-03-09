Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

