Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ROIV opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

