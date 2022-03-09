Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $21.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.17% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after purchasing an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

