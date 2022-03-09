Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after buying an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

