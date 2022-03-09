Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. 82,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

