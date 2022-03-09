Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

RTOXF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

