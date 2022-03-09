Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 21,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.