Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $35.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

BMBL stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

