Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.47 Million Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

