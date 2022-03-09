Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.
PIO stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
