Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,426 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.47%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

