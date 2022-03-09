Royal Bank of Canada Sells 284,269 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,269 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.