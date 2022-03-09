Royal Bank of Canada Sells 899 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

PRN opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.