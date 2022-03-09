Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.56

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.56 and last traded at $128.27, with a volume of 4831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

