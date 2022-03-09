RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 955 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,908,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

