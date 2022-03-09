Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

