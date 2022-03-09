salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,146. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day moving average of $256.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

