salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.08 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

