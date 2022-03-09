salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $11.41 on Wednesday, hitting $203.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.