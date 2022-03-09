Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $42.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 83,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

