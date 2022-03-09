Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS.

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

