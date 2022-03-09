Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.50 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

