Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $182.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.78. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

