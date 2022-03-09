Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $222.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

