Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $186,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKD stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.56. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

